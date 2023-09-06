'Step by step' - Man Utd starlet Amad Diallo shows off knee injury recovery as he steps up rehabilitation

Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is on the road to recovery, as shown in a recent Instagram post by the 21-year-old.

WHAT HAPPENED? Diallo suffered a knee injury during pre-season, a crushing blow both to his chances of breaking into the United first team and to the club's broader transfer dealings, as they had planned to send Amad out on loan for the 2023-24 following an excellent Championship play-off campaign with Sunderland under Tony Mowbray. However, it seems as though the Ivorian is steadily making his way back to full fitness, with his latest Instagram story showing a picture of himself working hard in rehab.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham, Burnley and Everton were all reportedly interested in signing Diallo over the summer, before his knee injury ruled out a loan move away from Old Trafford. Initially, fans feared the worst, but Amad soon took to social media to write: "I feared the worst, ALHAMDOULILAH nothing serious." It's unclear exactly when he'll be back in action for United, but he's clearly determined to return soon.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Over the summer, Diallo's role in the Red Devils' set-up was up for debate, with some arguing he deserved to start over Antony. United may yet rely on the youngster, given that their attack has been slightly underwhelming so far this season. After the international break, Ten Hag's side are back in action against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.