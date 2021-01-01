Altidore, Morris and Reynolds headline group called into USMNT January camp

The senior and Olympic-eligible team will train together ahead of a planned friendly later this month

Jozy Altidore, Jordan Morris and Bryan Reynolds headline a group of players that will gather in Florida for a combined camp featuring U.S. men's national team and U.S. Under-23-eligible players.

head coach Gregg Berhalter has called in a total of 12 players over the age of 24 as the U.S. will kick off 2021 with a camp at IMG Academy.

Included among those players are veterans Sebastian Lletget, Walker Zimmerman and Paul Arriola, while Tristan Blackmon is the lone player joining USMNT camp for the first time.

The USMNT is preparing for a busy year, with the Gold Cup, Nations League and World Cup qualifying all on the agenda.

The senior team will train alongside a group of U23s from January 9-24, at which point several U23 players will be elevated to the full USMNT roster for a planned friendly at the end of the month, widely reported to be against .

“This is an important year for our National Team programs, and we are looking to maximize every possible opportunity,” Berhalter said. “For the senior team players, this is an opportunity to continue to develop as a group and build on the foundation of a busy and challenging year.

“Being alongside our U23 team gives that group a chance to prepare for Olympic qualifying while further integrating into our culture and game model.”

Headlining that U23 team is Bryan Reynolds, who joins up with the U.S. as rumors continue to swirl linking him to .

Also among that U23 team are 's Bryang Kayo, up-and-comer Tanner Tessmann and star Miles Robinson.

The U23s also feature nine players that were involved in the USMNT’s December training camp and friendly against El Salvador: Julian Araujo, Daryl Dike, JT Marcinkowski, Djordje Mihailovic, David Ochoa, Andreś Perea, Mauricio Pineda, Sam Vines and Jackson Yueill.

The U23s are gathering as a group for the first time since the suspension of the CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship last spring, with head coach Jason Kreis now beginning preparations for that rescheduled tournament to kick off in March.

“With Olympic qualifying approaching quickly, this training camp is a great opportunity to prepare ourselves and evaluate some new faces,” Kreis said.

“While 2020 was a very challenging year, it was impressive to see so many U23-eligible players make major strides on the field. Some of them have been involved with the senior team over the last few months and it’s exciting to now get our players and staff back together in camp alongside Gregg and his group as we prepare for a very important qualifying tournament.”

Here's a closer look at both squads

U.S. men's national team

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson ( ), Matt Turner (New Revolution)

DEFENDERS: Tristan Blackmon (LAFC), Aaron Long ( ), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta ( ), Sebastian Lletget ( ), Cristian Roldan ( FC)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore ( ), Paul Arriola ( ), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Mueller ( SC)

U.S. U-23s

GOALKEEPERS: JT Marcinkowski ( ), David Ochoa ( ), Brady Scott (Austin FC)

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), George Bello ( FC), Chris Gloster ( Eindhoven/NED), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Aboubacar Keita ( SC), Henry Kessler ( ), Mauricio Pineda ( ), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC), Sam Vines ( )

MIDFIELDERS: Hassani Dotson ( FC), Bryang Kayo (Wolfsburg/GER), Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas), Eryk Williamson ( ), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC), Djordje Mihailovic ( /CAN)