'VAR causes confusion' - Alonso laments officials after Chelsea defeat

The Blues were defeated after Harry Kane won a first-half penalty, despite the striker originally being ruled offside

Marcos Alonso claimed VAR caused confusion in Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Totteham and says the technology needs to be adapted going forward.

The Blues fell to a defeat in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, with Spurs going ahead thanks to retrospective action from the officials.

Harry Kane was adjudged offside by the linesman when he was taken out by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the decision was reversed after replays suggested the striker was level with Chelsea's last man.

But Alonso was unhappy with how the decision was brought about, and told the Evening Standard: "Maybe [we were] unlucky because they only had one chance and it was thanks to the linesman, the VAR.

"I think when watching it on video it looks like it’s offside, and the linesman has stopped and put the flag up so we all stopped.

"The referee told me they have explained it to us already but I think maybe they haven’t explained it to this linesman, because he stopped and I think if there is any doubt that it’s not offside he has to continue running.

"The guy stopped. I think if we have to wait for VAR, I think he has to continue. But he has stopped in the middle of the path so it’s a bit confusing...when he stopped to put the flag and then we have to keep running, I think it changes [things], because maybe Kepa gets out to the ball quicker, or maybe as a defender you have to run back, but we stopped because the linesman stopped."

VAR is being used in both major English cup competitions this year and is likely to be introduced to the Premier League in the 2019-20 season.

The use of technology has proved a divisive issue though, with many like Alonso pointing to its flaws while others claim it will undoubtedly result in an increased percentage of correct decisions from officials.

Alonso will be hoping similar controversy will be avoided when Chelsea take on Spurs in the second leg on January 24. The winner will likely face Manchester City at Wembley Stadium after Pep Guardiola's side cruised to a 9-0 win over Burton Albion in the first half of their own semi-final.