‘Alli needs fresh start amid PSG & Real Madrid links’ – Crouch says time has come for Spurs star to leave

The England international has rarely featured under Jose Mourinho and the former frontman feels it is time for his countryman to move on

Dele Alli needs to leave amid talk of interest from and , says Peter Crouch, with the former Spurs striker also admitting to being “worried” about Harry Winks’ future in north London.

Two England international midfielders have been struggling for regular game time under Jose Mourinho this season.

Both have figured prominently under a Portuguese tactician in the past, but other options are now being favoured – with the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg dominating in the engine room.

Alli has been introduced off the bench in Tottenham’s recent Premier League fixtures against and , but those outings have totalled just eight minutes and the 24-year-old was overlooked completely in a 2-0 defeat to Leicester.

It may be that he has to push for a move elsewhere when the next transfer window opens, with leading sides from France and Spain still said to be keen on buying into his ability despite recent struggles for consistency.

Crouch feels Alli has little choice but to move on, with the ex-Spurs frontman telling the Daily Mail: “It’s time for him to go. I don’t like it when I see good players languishing on the sidelines and Alli has too much ability for it not to be utilised.

“I am worried about Harry Winks, too, and wonder whether he needs a fresh start.

“In terms of Dele, he has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

“We’ll see whether either of those moves come to fruition but I hope he has a fresh start to get his career back on track as he needs a new club.

“If he does not move soon, his career will stagnate because I think the fact Jose Mourinho didn’t include him on the bench [against Leicester] told you everything you need to know. There is no future for him in north London while Mourinho is in charge.”

While an enigmatic coach has taken to edging Alli out of his plans, Crouch is pleased to have seen a proven winner rediscover his spark in 2020-21 as Spurs seek to piece together a title challenge.

The former international added: “I didn’t like it when Mourinho was inhibited at and it’s made me laugh, recently, seeing him having a pop at people, starting wind-ups and saying things that are aimed to shock.

“He does this when he knows he has a proper team. He wouldn’t get involved in a squabble with Jurgen Klopp if he thought Liverpool were miles and miles ahead.

“He will, though, get involved in the fight if he believes his team can go to war.

“I felt Mourinho had a glint in his eye when he took the Spurs job 13 months ago and it’s been obvious over the last couple of months. I understand he is not everyone’s cup of tea but I’ve always enjoyed the joust with him. I hope he continues like this.”