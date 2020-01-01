Alli charged with misconduct by FA after controversial coronavirus video

The Tottenham and England midfielder has until March 5 to respond to the charge after posting the video on Snapchat

Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct by the FA over his controversial coronavirus video.

The and midfielder posted a video on Snapchat from an airport while wearing a face mask, seemingly suggesting an Asian man in the terminal could be infected with the virus.

An FA statement read: “It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s post breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the post constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality.

“He has until Thursday 5 March 2020 to provide a response.”

Alli has already apologised for the video, using the Chinese social media site Weibo.

"I just wanted to apologize on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday. It wasn't funny and I realised that immediately and took it down," 23-year-old Alli said.

"I let myself down and the club. I don't want you guys to have that impression of me because it wasn't funny and I realised that straight away and took it down.

"It isn't something that should be joked about. I'm sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers with everyone in ."

