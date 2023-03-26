‘All possible means’ - Qatar send Lionel Messi contract demand to PSG amid Barcelona return talk

PSG have reportedly been informed by controlling powers in Qatar that they are to agree a new contract with Lionel Messi “by all possible means”.

WHAT HAPPENED? Serious questions are being asked of how long the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be sticking around at Parc des Princes as his current deal runs down. As things stand, the legendary Argentina international is due to hit free agency in the summer of 2023.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There had been talk of fresh terms being thrashed out on the back of Messi’s memorable World Cup triumph at Qatar 2022, but no paperwork has been signed. Mundo Deportivo reports that Paris Saint-Germain bosses – who are backed by Qatari Sports Investments – have received a demand from the Middle East requiring them to keep the all-time great in his current surroundings.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi is, however, being heavily linked with a return to Barcelona – where he has previously registered a record-breaking haul of 672 goals – and has also seen moves to America and Saudi Arabia speculated on. Mundo Deportivo claims that: “From Doha, the capital of Qatar and where those who really rule at PSG reside, they have given orders to Al-Khelaifi, the president of the Parisian club, to tie up Messi's extension by all possible means.”

WHAT NEXT? There is much work to be done by Paris Saint-Germain if they are to talk Messi into signing a new deal, with his commitment to their cause once again being called into question, while it is being suggested that the South American will have to state his intentions in public and accept a new role in the Camp Nou dressing room if an emotional retracing of steps to Barcelona is to be put in place.