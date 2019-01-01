Alisson surprised by £65m fee at Liverpool but thinks he has paid some of that back

The Reds spent big acquiring the Brazilian from Roma and have seen him become a Golden Glove winner in his debut Premier League campaign

Alisson admits to having been “surprised” at becoming a £65 million ($82m) addition at , but believes he has started to repay that sizeable investment.

The Reds briefly broke the world transfer record for a goalkeeper when landing the Brazil international from in the summer of 2018.

Their outlay was soon topped by ’s purchase of Kepa Arrizabalaga, but pressure was piled on a fresh face to fill a problematic position at Anfield.

Alisson has not disappointed, becoming a Golden Glove winner in his debut Premier League campaign and a finalist.

At 26 years of age there is the promise of more to come from the South American, with there a desire on his part to continuing justifying the faith shown in him.

“When I first signed, I was surprised by the value,” Alisson told The Independent.

“I think I’ve given a return to the club. I’ve met the expectation the club had in me through dedication and hard work, but I don’t think I’ve achieved anything yet.

“I want to write my name in the history of the club by winning titles, and we’ve a great opportunity to do that this Saturday.”

Liverpool are set to face domestic rivals in a European showpiece.

Alisson will likely have an important role to play in that contest, 12 months on from Loris Karius’ horror show against , but claims he has not been asked to tick a certain box at Anfield.

Ball-playing ability is considered to be crucial for keepers in the modern era, but one of the best insists no pressure is placed on him and he remains more concerned with shot-stopping.

“I don’t think it is the most important thing for a goalkeeper,” he said of teams playing out from the back.

“The most important thing is to make saves. Ability with the ball is just an accessory to help the team. It can be coached, but a goalkeeper first has to have it, and confidence is very important.

“When the goalkeeper is good with their feet, and has the passing skills to be able to control the ball under pressure, the team can use that and it can be part of a strategy. But if the goalkeeper doesn’t have that ability, skill and confidence, you need to be intelligent and play a different strategy.”

Alisson added: “There were only a few moments this season when Jurgen Klopp sat down and spoke about specific technical and tactical aspects of my game.

“What he wanted from me was more obvious things, to continue the way I was playing with Roma.

“The communication was very natural, and I found it easy to fit with the team. I settled very quickly because the characteristics of my game are what the team wants.

“We work a lot, as per our characteristics, to start our attacking play from the moment the ball is at my feet so playing out from the back whenever possible.

“I think that builds confidence. I don’t think it’s an obligatory tactic. Sometimes you do just have to boot it if necessary, but that’s what Klopp incentivises us to do.”