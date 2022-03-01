Why did Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson invite a young boy to lift the Carabao Cup trophy and who is he?

After an 11-10 penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea, the Reds were joined in their post-match celebrations by an 11-year-old boy, but who exactly was the surprise guest and why was he allowed to lift the trophy?

Who was the young boy that lifted the trophy?

The young boy in question is named Beau Brown, a Liverpool fan that plays as a centre-back for his local side L4 Barca Under-11s.

Beau attended the League Cup final alongside his father, Terrence Brown, and was invited up into the stands with the Liverpool players by none other than Alisson himself.

How did he get an invite?

Beau, who represents Liverpool Schools FA and is now in his final year of primary school, was not content to stay in his allocated seat after the Reds' triumph.

Terrence helped him move closer to the players after they re-emerged from the tunnel and they bumped into Alisson, who had previously met Beau during a Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

The Brazilian goalkeeper asked Klopp if Beau could be a part of the celebrations, with the Liverpool head coach then escorting him up the steps towards the trophy.

What's been said?

Beau appeared on Sky Sports to reflect on the memorable moment as he outlined his ambition to one day win the trophy himself as a player.

"It was probably the best experience of my life, I was thinking I was a player," he said. "My mates were all texting me because they were made up for me, I replied 'maybe I can do it myself one day.'

"Alisson remembered me from the derby, he got speaking to me."

Meet the young boy who lifted the Carabao Cup trophy with Liverpool, thanks to Alisson's gesture! 😍🏆 pic.twitter.com/7Iu90gr3xt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 1, 2022

Terrence went on to reveal that Beau was mistaken for Alisson's son, adding: "At the end of the game we thought we'd try and get a bit closer to the players. We were a few rows back so I said 'let's get down and see what we can do'.

"Next minute the players come out of the tunnel and Alisson was having a little chat with him - Alisson brought him over - I think he tapped Klopp and said 'let's get him involved'.

"He's not involved with the club so everyone thought it was Alisson's son, to be honest.

"My phone died in the end because I was getting that many messages. It was a proud moment, he's famous now."

