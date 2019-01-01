Alisson injury: Chelsea, Arsenal & the games Liverpool's goalkeeper will miss

The Reds' star shot-stopper is set to spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines, and will be absent for a few key clashes

had a bittersweet start to their 2019-20 Premier League campaign, seeing off Norwich in a 4-1 rout at Anfield – but having to deal with goalkeeper Alisson picking up a calf injury.

The international was forced off the pitch after just 38 minutes and Liverpool's worst fears looked set to have been realised when a stretcher was brought on, though Alisson was able to hobble off.

Regardless, Alisson's injury will be a massive blow for the Reds, with the star shot-stopper a huge part of their European glory and Premier League runners-up status last season. But how long will he be on the sidelines for, and how many games will he miss?

How severe is Alisson's injury?

Initially, Jurgen Klopp did not reveal a timeframe for Alisson's return, but Liverpool quickly moving to sign a one-year deal for veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan in the aftermath isn't a good sign.

The German, however, later admitted that the goalkeeper would be out 'for a few weeks' with his calf injury and dismissed the possibility that he would be absent for more than six weeks.

“[It’s] not too cool. It’s a calf injury which takes him obviously out for a while," he told reporters.

“I don’t want to make now [an] exact prognosis on when he will be back, but it will not [be] tomorrow for sure, so now then we have to see. It takes a while, it takes a couple weeks for sure, and we have to see.

“I saw already like ‘six weeks’ and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now, but he is not in for the next few weeks.”

Klopp has already confirmed that Alisson will miss out on the UEFA Super Cup clash against in Istanbul, with reserve goalkeeper Adrian set to replace the Brazil international as first-choice goalkeeper and Lonergan on the bench.

Should Alisson be in recovery for two weeks or so, as per Klopp's latest update, he looks set to be absent for several key clashes on top of the Super Cup game, including a home game against on August 24.

He could be back following Liverpool's welcome of Newcastle at Anfield, but in the worst-case scenario event that he does need a maximum of six weeks to recover, he could be fit for Liverpool's visit to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in late September.

There is a possibility that he is likely to miss out on Liverpool's opening matches as well should his recovery take longer than expected, as the group stage of the competition begins on September 17.

Games Alisson could miss for Liverpool