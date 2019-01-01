Alisson backing Liverpool to deliver 'something special' as title race intensifies

The Brazilian goalkeeper is relishing the battle for the Premier League crown and also looking forward to more memorable Champions League nights

Alisson believes Liverpool are capable of delivering “something special” this season, with the Reds in the midst of a Premier League title battle and another Champions League quest.

Major honours have eluded the Anfield outfit since 2012, while it is almost 30 years since they last landed the English top-flight crown.

Jurgen Klopp is masterminding a bid to end those barren runs, with his side still in the hunt for domestic and European trophies.

Liverpool have been edged off the Premier League summit by Manchester City, but they do boast a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s side and believe anything is possible at this point.

Brazil international goalkeeper told the club’s official website: “We are excited about [battling for the title].

“We are very focused on this. We are doing this for the supporters, for the manager, for us and for everyone who is inside the project.

“This team is different. I think we can do something special here. But we need to put the feet on the ground and keep working, working, working.

“The supporters are a great part of this team. They cannot go to the pitch and play but... they can do something to move us, to charge us to do something more on the pitch.”

A loyal fan base also has an important role to play in continental competition.

Liverpool are preparing to return to action on Tuesday with a home date against Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Anfield has experienced a number of memorable European nights down the years and, having been on the receiving end in the past with Roma, Alisson is looking for another to be delivered against German giants.

He added: “It’s difficult to play against Liverpool. The quality of the team is amazing. And then the 12th player, outside the pitch, that is the supporters.

“Last year, I can remember about the semi-finals that they played against us, it was difficult. It was an unbelievable atmosphere. It was incredible.

“I like to play with supporters of the other team shouting, talking to me, [it gives me incentive]. But here was something different.

“When I signed, when I wanted to come here and I knew about the interest of Liverpool, yes, for sure [that experience was a factor].

“We players, we want a team that wants you, a team with quality with a good manager and with great supporters. I think here at Liverpool you have maybe the biggest supporters in the world.”