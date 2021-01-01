Algeria striker Bounedjah helps Xavi's Al Sadd win Qatar Stars League title

The Algeria international stretched his dominance at the top of the scoring chart as Xavi's side claimed a record 15th league crown in Qatar

Baghdad Bounedjah has won his second Qatar Stars League title with Al Sadd after they defeated Umm Salal 3-0 on Sunday.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium as former Barcelona captain Xavi claimed the first league crown of his managerial career.

Al Sadd were confirmed champions on Sunday after claiming 50 points from 18 games, with a 13-point lead above closest rivals Al Duhail.

Aside from the overall team effort, Bounedjah is also the leading scorer in the Qatari top-flight with 20 goals in 16 matches, and he is in contention to reclaim the honour he won in the 2018-19 season after he scored 39 goals in 22 league matches.

الدوري القطري تحت سيطرة تشافي ✅



السد يواصل دهس فرق قطر بلا رحمة. 🚜



تشافي يحصد اللقب السادس له مع @AlsaddSC والدوري الأول في مسيرته التدريبية🏆



عيال الذيب هو الفريق الوحيد الذي لم يهزم أبداً في الدوري. 🤯



الكلمة العليا والوحيدة للمايسترو الأستاذ تشافي. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/CC2We13AbY — جول العربي - Goal (@GoalAR) March 7, 2021

A week ago, the Algeria star helped Al Sadd win the Qatar Cup after scoring a brace in their 2-0 win over Al-Duhail.

Xavi described his reaction after winning the Qatar Stars League title as both a player and a coach.

“I’m overjoyed to win this title for Al Sadd, we’ve made history, I won the league as a player and as a manager for this team,” the Spanish coach said .

“I feel honoured to work with such professional managerial, professional and medical team.

“Our goal is to win every possible trophy there is, I thank everyone who helped us reach our goals, and special thanks to our fans who stood by us. I promise you to work hard toward our goals and to win more trophies.”

Al Sadd will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten league run when they host Al Wakrah for their next league match on Thursday.

They are also in the running for the 2021 Emir of Qatar Cup and the AFC Champions League.