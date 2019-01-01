Algeria midfielder Victor Lekhal to miss Afcon after rupturing ACL on international debut

Medical tests have confirmed that the 25-year-old Le Havre midfielder won't recover in time for Egypt 2019

international midfielder Victor Lekhal will not be available for the 2019 (Afcon) after sustaining a knee injury.

According to Algerian publication Le Buteur , -born Lekhal will be on the sidelines for at least six months after he picked up the injury during Algeria’s 1-0 win over in an international friendly match in Blida last month.

He lasted just the opening 14 minutes of that match and was replaced by Mehdi Abeid.

His French Ligue 2 club Le Havre said it is the third time that Lekhal's cruciate ligaments in his right knee ruptured.

“This is very bad news revealed by the IRM underwent by Victor Lekhal the Le Havre midfielder, who was injured while honoring his very first selection with the Algerian team on March 26 in a friendly match against Tunisia,” said Le Havre on their website .

“He has been a victim of a rupture of the cruciate ligaments of the right knee. An injury that of course puts an end to the season of Victor, who was until now the most used player of the Le Havre squad in 2018-2019. This is the third time that Victor Lekhal has suffered a rupture of the cruciate ligaments, still on the same right knee.

“Le Havre is more than ever present by the side of our player and will of course make every effort to allow Victor to return as soon as possible under the best conditions.”

The friendly against Tunisia was Lekhal’s debut for Algeria.