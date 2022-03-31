Algeria file appeal with Fifa to replay Cameroon World Cup playoff

The Algerian Football Federation has filed an appeal with Fifa regarding their World Cup qualification playoff against Cameroon.

Algeria lost 2-1 at home on Tuesday to the Indomitable Lions, who fought back and secured the away victory that saw them grab the ticket to Qatar.

The North Africans have pointed out that they were not convinced by the manner in which the Gambian referee, Bakary Gassama, officiated the game.

"Faf officially lodges an appeal with Fifa against the scandalous arbitration which distorted the result of the match," the federation said in its statement.

"We are determined to use all the legally permitted votes to have their rights restored and to replay the match under conditions guaranteeing the honesty and partiality of the arbitration."

•الفاف تقدم طعنا للفيفا بخصوص تحكيم مباراة الجزائر والكاميرون. pic.twitter.com/lz0VgwOx6Q — Fédération Algérienne de Football (@FAFAlgeria) March 31, 2022

The second leg in Blida was won by Cameroon, who scored the decisive goal deep in extra time.

Algeria were carrying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg. Rigobert Song’s charges progressed on a 2-2 aggregate, taking advantage of the away goals rule.

Algeria are the second country to announce their intent to lodge an appeal after Egypt stated they were going to request the world governing body, Fifa to have their game against Senegal replayed.

"We asked for a replay of the match because the match was held in a strange atmosphere, and if we had lost in normal circumstances, we would have congratulated Senegal," said Gamal Allam, who is the head of the Egyptian FA.

"We will present what happened to the disciplinary committee in the federation and await a response. There are many things that happened with us in the match. Our players were attacked.

"Mohamed Salah had the most share of the Senegalese fans' attack on him, which tried to intimidate the players as well, and we asked that the board of directors be on the bench of the match, but they refused."