Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi: Burundi play with a similar style as Kenya

The Desert Foxes are set to take on the Swallows as part of their preparation for the continental tournament

coach Djamel Belmadi believes their friendly game against Burundi will prepare them for their meeting with in the 2019 this month.

On Tuesday, the Desert Warriors will lock horns with Olivier Niyungeko’s men in as they continue their build-up to the continental tournament.

The North Africans are hoping to hit the ground running when they open their campaign in the African showpiece against the Harambee Stars on June 23.

Belmadi affirmed that the Swallows play a similar style of play as Kenya, which will help them in their quest to claim victory against Dennis Oliech’s men.

“We chose to play Burundi as they are similar to Kenya. Both of them do not concede many goals,” Belmadi told media.

“We are in a very comfortable condition in Doha and the stadium of University is excellent and we thank the Qatari union.”

Algeria will play Mali in their last preparatory game before the African tournament on June 15.

After their opener against Kenya in , the Desert Warriors will face four days later before wrapping up their Group C games against on July 1.