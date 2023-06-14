Alexis Mac Allister labels Liverpool 'the Boca Juniors of England' and explains Jurgen Klopp's role in £35m transfer from Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister chose to label Liverpool as "the Boca Juniors of England" and hailed Jurgen Klopp's role in his decision to move to Merseyside.

Liverpool sealed Mac-Allister for £35m

Midfielder reveals admiration for Klopp

Calls Liverpool the Boca Juniors of England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine midfielder attributed his choice to sign for Liverpool after he was influenced by Klopp's strong desire to secure his services and continue winning titles for the club. Mac Allister had the opportunity to speak with the German manager, which played a significant role in his early decision to join the Reds during the transfer window. The midfielder acknowledged that Klopp's vision and ambition made Liverpool the ideal destination for him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had the opportunity to speak with him [Klopp]. It was one of the most important reasons why I took the decision so early in the transfer window. I saw his desire to have me and his desire to continue to win titles for the club, so for me it was very important. We spoke about football, his vision and his wish that the club continues to grow and wins championships," he told ESPN Argentina.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mac Allister hailed the rich heritage of Liverpool and went ahead to label it as the "biggest club in England". He looks forward to experience the passionate support of Liverpool fans at Anfield, which he compared to the atmosphere at Boca Juniors.

"I'm at a very good stage of my career. I want to make the most of this opportunity. To arrive to one of the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest in England is a great joy and a dream for me. I feel that joining Liverpool was the right step for me to take, not just because of the present but because of the history that it has and the passion that it transmits. Liverpool is the Boca [Juniors] of England. I can't wait to play there," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Although Mac Aliister needs to wait to make his Anfield debut until August, he will be in action in an international friendly against Australia with the Albiceleste in China on Thursday.