Alexis in talks with 'some clubs' as Solskjaer leaves Man Utd exit door open

The Chilean forward has flopped at Old Trafford and, amid talk of a possible move to Serie A, he has been freed to discuss a switch elsewhere

are leaving the transfer door open for Alexis Sanchez, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting that the Chilean is in talks with “some clubs”.

A move away from Old Trafford for the 30-year-old forward has been mooted for some time.

He has failed to make the impact expected of him at United after arriving from amid much fanfare in January 2018.

Jose Mourinho completed the signing of Sanchez after fending off interest from arch-rivals .

The Portuguese was, however, unable to bring the best out of a misfiring frontman who had previously starred in the Premier League for the Gunners.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faring little better with a player who has recorded just five goals in 45 appearances and suffered a series of niggling knocks, a parting of ways is considered to be likely.

A switch to has been mooted for Sanchez, with said to be among his suitors.

No agreement is in place as yet, but Solskjaer concedes that there could be movement before transfer windows swing shut across Europe.

The Red Devils boss has said: “There are still talks with some clubs but he’s working hard and let’s see in September what’s going to happen.”

Solskjaer had previously suggested that he was prepared to offer Sanchez a clean slate in 2019-20, with it still possible that a proven performer could “come good”.

He said: “Alexis is such a professional and he comes in working every single day really hard and wants to be a part of this.

“We don’t have the biggest forward line in numbers so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect.

“We expect him to come good at this club, he’s quality.”

It may be that windows close with Sanchez still on the books at Old Trafford, but that is looking increasingly unlikely.

Romelu Lukaku, who has already left United for Inter this summer, has stated that he feels Sanchez is among those to have become a scapegoat in Manchester.

If the South American feels the same, then a fresh start may be best for all concerned.

Sanchez is looking to work his way back to fitness at present, with his recovery from an injury picked up at the 2019 Copa America stepped up this week as he figured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against .

Solskjaer says the former star “played well” in that contest, but that may not be enough to keep him in English football.