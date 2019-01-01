Alexander-Arnold reveals he was a ball boy at Anfield for Gerrard’s infamous slip

Five years on, the Liverpool defender is hoping to exact some revenge for the Reds’ former skipper when Chelsea travel to Anfield on Sunday

defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed he was a ball boy at Anfield during the Reds’ infamous 2-0 to defeat against in 2014.

That game is often remembered for Steven Gerrard’s slip which allowed Demba Ba to score, and was the turning point in the game.

The defeat also somewhat derailed Liverpool’s title challenge and Brendan Rodgers’ side ultimately finished second, two points behind .

Alexander-Arnold is gearing up to face Chelsea five years on as the Merseyside club aim to again topple City and claim the Premier League crown. But for the 20-year-old, that Gerrard slip has lived long in the memory.

“I was on the halfway line with a horrible view of what happened,” Alexander Arnold told the Times.

“But hopefully we’ll be able to make things right and it’ll be us that wins 2-0.”

It has taken Liverpool half a decade to mount another title challenge, but the international is hoping this campaign ends differently to the 2013-14 season.

“If you asked fans now about 2013-14, they’d say the team gave everything, even if it wasn’t enough. Whatever happens, hopefully that’s the way they’ll see this,” he said.

“How good we are [this season], everyone bought into the idea of wanting to be successful, win trophies, write our names in history.

“It’s the belief the manager gives us. The belief we give each other. The quality you see looking around the changing room is frightening."

As a Scouser and a boyhood Red, Liverpool’s title challenge means that little bit more for Alexander-Arnold.

“It’s something I’m massively proud of, being able to play for Liverpool,” he said. “Something I’ve always wanted to do and want to always do.

“I think the main thing for fans is the effort you give for the club. They never want to see a player who thinks they’re too big for the club. The club always comes first no matter what. If you give your all, that’s all they ask.”

While Liverpool’s players deserve much of the credit for their impressive season, in which they have picked up 82 points from 33 games, the defender reserved some special praise for manager Jurgen Klopp.

“When I look at him he’s a little reserved around the training ground,” said Alexander-Arnold. “But he has still got that presence in rooms. Then as soon as you step outside he’s animated, he’s loud, he’s very passionate about the things he believes and the way he wants to play. His players have got to embody that.

“[He tells me] to be confident on the pitch. To go out there and feel I’m valued within the squad. Probably not to think of myself as that young player still coming through. My mentality is someone still trying to work hard and progress to be that first name on the team sheet.”