Alexander-Arnold out to make 'dream come true' with England after Champions League success

A week after sealing the European crown with his club, the 20-year-old full-back is targeting victory in the Nations League

Trent Alexander-Arnold says it would be a dream come true to follow winning the with a Nations League Finals triumph with .

The full-back celebrated the first major trophy of his career last Saturday as beat 2-0 in Madrid to become champions of Europe for the sixth time.

The 20-year-old is now preparing for Thursday's last-four clash with in Guimaraes as England attempt to become the first team to win the Nations League trophy.

And Alexander-Arnold hopes to do just that after realising a childhood ambition by tasting success with Liverpool.

When asked how important it would be to win the Nations League Finals, he told the Football Association's website: "Massive. It would be a dream come true.

"You don't expect to be in these situations and you never know if you ever will be again, so I think for now I'm trying to soak it up, give everything that I can and hopefully that will be achieved in the next few days.

"If you look at everyone in the squad, in one way or another, they've got something to be proud of this season. Whether it's , who have won the vast majority of trophies, or us winning the trophy the other night or the Tottenham players who've also had an incredible season and have pushed everyone so far.

"The whole squad has had a really good season altogether and I'm sure we'll be looking to top it off over the next week and hopefully we'll leave with another trophy."

Alexander-Arnold said Tottenham players were among the first in the squad to congratulate the Liverpool contingent for their triumph at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"The reception has been unbelievable," he said. "They're really happy for us and positive. For the Tottenham lads it must be tough for them, but they've come and congratulated us and were one of the first to do it.

"Even if it was the other way around you have to put what happened with our clubs to one side and focus on winning something for your country. We're a team now, a few days ago we weren't, but now we are so we need to recognise that and if we pull together for the same aim then we've got a great chance of reaching where we want."