‘Alexander-Arnold is crazy to watch’ – Aarons also salutes Robertson & Walker in full-back debate

The Norwich defender is earning plenty of plaudits himself, but has made his pick of the best of the bunch from past and present in the Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is “crazy to watch”, admits Norwich star Max Aarons, with considered to boast two of the best full-backs in the business.

Few would argue against that assessment, with Jurgen Klopp having found inspiration from both ends of the field at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has become a key component for the Reds and , while Andy Robertson has starred on the opposite flank and weighed in with plenty of assists of his own.

More teams

Aarons admits to being a big fan of both.

He shares the opinion that Alexander-Arnold could operate in a more advanced role, with the 21-year-old seeing his remarkable composure on the ball recognised.

Quizzed by Premier League Uncut as to the identity of the best passing full-back in the Premier League, England U21 ace Aarons said: “I would probably say Trent Alexander-Arnold. The way he can switch a ball is top drawer. It is crazy to watch.”

While hailing Alexander-Arnold’s ability in possession, Aarons considers his club colleague to be the pick when it comes to running at opponents.

When selecting the best dribbler, the Canaries star said: “Robertson. When I watch him go forward, the way he takes on players and beats them he is great to watch.”

English football is currently well stocked when it comes to right-backs, with Aarons acknowledging another.

When selecting the quickest man in his chosen position, an experienced figure at made the cut.

“Definitely Kyle Walker,” said Aarons.

“He is the quickest in the league. Explosive, big, strong. Hard to stop.”

Walker is also in the mix, according to Aarons, when it comes to the strongest full-backs around.

He added: “Someone like (Branislav) Ivanovic back in the day at . An absolute monster.

“(Antonio) was a strong boy. Even Kyle Walker again. I missed the Manchester City game earlier in the season so I haven't come up against him.”

Article continues below

While being an admirer of many of those shining in the present, it is an iconic figure from the past that Aarons considers to be the finest defender in a full-back role.

He said: “I remember watching Ashley Cole. No winger was getting past him. He was tough to beat. Top class.”

Aarons is currently trying to help Norwich to Premier League safety, with the Canaries finding themselves stuck at the foot of the division and seven points from safety.