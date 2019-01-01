Iwobi’s Everton lose at home to Sheffield United

The Toffees lost their first home game of the season after having the Nigeria international on parade for just 35 minutes at Goodison Park

Alex Iwobi was a second-half substitute for but could do little as they lost 2-0 at home to .

Iwobi’s inclusion as a replacement for Morgan Schneiderlin after 55 minutes failed to salvage a point for the Toffees as Yerry Mina’s own goal and Lys Mousset’s effort handed the Blades maximum points at Goodison Park.

Everton were hoping to return to winning ways after a 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth, but it was a different tale as Marco Silva’s men were shocked before their home fans with many missed opportunities costing them.

Chris Wilder’s team took a surprise lead in the 40th minute after Oliver Norwood’s whipped corner bounced off Mina at the far post to roll into the net.

Mousset sealed victory with 11 minutes remaining after beating Lucas Digne and Michael Keane with his pace to fire past a stranded Pickford.

3 points on the road 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PhiyJEKSVR — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 21, 2019

For his contribution, Iwobi boasts of 85% pass success, one ariel battle won and one successful dribble.

This defeat ended a run of six straight Premier League home victories, with the Toffees conceding at Goodison Park in consecutive league games for the first time since February.

Everton face in Tuesday’s English League Cup and Iwobi is expected to play a huge role in the Third Round showdown.

They welcome red-hot in their next Premier League game on Saturday. Currently, they sit in 14th place with seven points from six top-flight outings.