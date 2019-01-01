Alex Iwobi scores as Arsenal ease into FA Cup fourth round

The Nigeria international notched his third goal of the season to help the Gunners claim a comfortable victory at Bloomfield Road

Alex Iwobi was on target to help Arsenal ease into the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-0 win over Blackpool on Saturday.

The 22-year-old sealed the emphatic win in the 82nd minute to take his goal tally to three in 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

Earlier, Joe Willock had scored in the 11th and 37th minutes to give Unai Emery’s men a comfortable lead.

Article continues below

The Nigeria international was replaced four minutes before the end of the game by Bukayo Saka while teammate and Egypt international Mohamed Elneny featured for the entire duration.

Blackpool had Marc Bola and Nathan Delfouneso play for the entire duration of the tie.

Iwobi will look to continue the sparkling form when Arsenal take on West Ham United in a Premier League game on January 12.