Alex Iwobi: Former Arsenal man scores first Everton goal in League Cup triumph
Alex Iwobi opened his Everton account with a goal in the Toffees’ 4-2 victory over Lincoln City in Wednesday’s League Cup fixture.
It was the former Arsenal man’s first start after his summer switch to Goodison Park for £40 million ($49m) on a five-year deal.
📸 | The full debutants! 🤩— Everton (@Everton) August 28, 2019
Come on, Blues! 👏 #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/geKvPrh8XD
Iwobi had made a losing debut, coming in for Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 61st minute as Marco Silva’s side crumbled 2-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League.
However, the Super Eagles star rediscovered his scoring form in the second round encounter at Sincil Bank.
With Everton and Lincoln City still level at 2-2 after Bruno Andrade had cancelled Sigurdsson’s goal, Iwobi’s header in the 81st minute gave the visitors a 3-2 lead before Richarlison sealed victory with the fourth goal.
YESSSS! FINALLY FOR @alexiwobi! #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/2DqDubvazA— Everton (@Everton) August 28, 2019
Also, that was his first strike in the League Cup since making his debut in Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on 27 October, 2015.
Silva’s men earn a trip to Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup third round. Sheffield reached this stage thanks to Atdhe Nuhiu's 96th-minute goal in a 1-0 victory at local rivals Rotherham United.
The 23-year-old is billed to make his home debut when the 12th placed Toffees host Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday’s English topflight clash.