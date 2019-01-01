Live Scores
African All Stars

Alex Iwobi delighted with Arsenal's goals in Huddersfield Town win

Comments()
Getty Images
The Nigeria international scored the opener and started the move for the matchwinner; one which he revels in

Two well-executed goals saw Arsenal defeat Huddersfield Town 2-1 in Saturday's Premier League game and Alex Iwobi played starring roles in both efforts.

First, the 22-year-old volleyed in Saed Kolasinac's cross for the curtain raiser - his third goal in the top-flight this season.

“As soon as I saw it coming in the air and saw the defender coming, I thought I just had to get a good connection, and luckily for me, it went through the guy’s leg with a bit of a deflection and went in," Iwobi told club website.

Editors' Picks

“No, [this nutmeg] wasn’t on purpose, I promise!”

Alexandre Lacazzete scored the second goal off a counterattacking move the Nigeria international started; one he revelled in.

The winger was particularly impressed by the input of Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

“We’ve been working a lot on transitioning when we get the ball, to counter-attack and attack with speed," he continued.

“So when the goal went in it was a great team move and I was also happy for Laca to get the goal as well.

“Ainsley did well. He’s an attacking threat. You can see that he can get up and down, he’s got a lot of stamina. It’ll do him a lot of good and hopefully, he continues this run of form.”

Article continues below

Iwobi has now been involved in 10 goals [four goals, six assists] across all competitions this season - his best return in a single campaign.

Next up for Iwobi and Arsenal is a Europa League round of 32 date with BATE on Thursday.

 

Close