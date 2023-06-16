Alessia Russo leaves Man Utd for free and set to join Arsenal after Red Devils took too long to offer a new contract

Arsenal have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Alessia Russo after she announced her departure from Manchester United.

Russo confirms United exit

Contract expires in June

Arsenal keen to sign her as a free agent

WHAT HAPPENED? Russo has confirmed her exit on social media in an emotional message to fans, saying it was the "hardest decision." But she could continue to ply her trade in the WSL as according to The Times, Russo has been offered a contract by Arsenal after the Gunners saw their world-record bid of £500,000 turned down by United in the winter. The player wants to make a decision on her future as quickly as possible as she needs to focus on the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup with the England training camp set to start from June 19.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report mentions that United did offer her a contract that would have made her the highest-paid women’s player in their history but it arrived too late, although this has been denied as being the reason for her departure by club sources. However, it is believed that if Russo does complete a move to Arsenal it will be on a similar financial package.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Russo has also garnered interest from the National Women’s Soccer League side Washington Spirit - her agent also travelled to the United States to watch a match - along with French outfit Lyon and a couple of Spanish sides.

DID YOU KNOW? Russo scored the only goal in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Arsenal in WSL earlier in the season. She finished with ten goals and one assist in 20 WSL matches during the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are already on the lookout for Russo's replacement while the striker remains keen to sort out her future in the coming days with several options to choose from.