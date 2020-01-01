Alassane Ndao scores as Fatih Karagumruk hold Altay SK

The 23-year-old Senegalese ended his eight-game barren spell as Omer Erdogan’s men picked up a point at home to boost their promotion chase

Fatih Karagumruk were pegged down to a 2-2 draw at home by Altak SK in Saturday’s TFF First League game, with Alassane Ndao finding the net.



Unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, Kara Kirmizi’s ambition of a 12th league win hit the rocks after surrendering a two-goal lead.



Fatih took a sixth minute lead through Ndao who put the ball past Cihan Topaloglu after Zeki Yıldırım’s assist.



The hosts went into the half-time break with a two-goal lead thanks to Artur Sobiech’s beauty after a pass from Cristobal Jorquera.



However, in a negative turn of events, the Great Altay clawed back to pick up a point away from the Vefa Stadium.



First, Greek midfielder Andreas Tatos assisted Kerim Avcı to half the scores in the 48th minute before Portuguese forward Marco Paixao completed the comeback in the game’s last seconds.



Despite his strike, Ndao was replaced in the 89th minute by Nigerian-Swiss player Innocent Emeghara while teammate Joseph Attamah lasted the entire duration of the game.



For the visitors, Togo’s Prince Segbefia lasted 50 minutes after coming off for Yılmaz Ozeren.



Even after the disappointing draw, Fatih Karagumruk stay in contention for a place in ’s Super Lig after picking up 43 points from 28 games to stay fifth on the log.



They face Umraniyespor in an away fixture on Sunday, March 22 at the Umraniye Hekimbasi Sehir Stadium.

