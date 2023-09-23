WATCH: Not friends anymore! Al-Nassr's Sadio Mane trolls ex-Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino as he jumps Al-Ahli star's back during goal celebration

Patrick Allen
Sadio ManeGoal Ar / Social
S. ManéAl NassrRoberto FirminoAl AhliSaudi League

Sadio Mane jokingly jumped on Roberto Firmino's back after Al-Nassr scored against Al-Ahli, calling back to their time together at Liverpool.

  • Anderson Talisca scores beauty for Al-Nassr
  • Mane runs to celebrate with Brazilian
  • Playfully jumps on former Liverpool team-mate

WHAT HAPPENED? In a high-scoring affair that Al-Nassr ended up winning 4-3 courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, Firmino was forced to watch on as Al-Nassr celebrated an Anderson Talisca goal. Mane, with whom the forward spent six seasons at Liverpool with, spotted him en route to the celebrations and decided to have a little joke with the Brazilian, jumping on his former team-mate's back (0:32 in the video below). Firmino didn't appear to appreciate the joke, turning away from Mane to brush him off.

@l3bo0ob ♬ original sound - بندر

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two veteran forwards formed two thirds of one of European football's most deadly trios alongside Mohamed Salah, combining excellently for Liverpool over a five-year period. Before the Senegalese international left for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, the trio scored a ridiculous 338 goals between them.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? His side are on a great run of form having won each of their last seven games in all competitions and they'll look to keep that going away to Ohod in a King Cup of Champions last-16 tie on Monday.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

73859 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

  • 70%Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 10%Karim Benzema
  • 8%Neymar
  • 6%Roberto Firmino
  • 1%Malcom
  • 6%Other
73859 Votes

Editors' Picks