Explained: Why Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to take former club Juventus to court over €20m in frozen wages

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to sue former club Juventus over unpaid wages dating back to the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports via Gazzetta in Italy, the former Real Madrid forward is seeking legal action against the Bianconeri over €20 million (£17m/$21m) which he is yet to receive.

WHY IS RONALDO SUING JUVENTUS? That sum was allegedly deferred during the pandemic, with it agreed that it would be paid once Juventus had overcome the worst of the financial implications of the period. However, it is reported that Ronaldo has still not been paid the amount owed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 38-year-old signed a four-year contract with Juve when he joined the Italian giants back in the summer of 2018. He then made the switch back to Manchester United before departing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January of this year.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo's pursuit will land the Serie A side in further hot water. His former Juventus team-mate, Leandro Bonucci, is also said to be considering legal action against the club for a separate matter.