Al-Nassr confirm signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on free transfer following Man Utd exit

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer, following his premature exit from Manchester United.

Transfer saga began after Man Utd exit

Recent reports rumoured he had already signed

Club finally welcomed Ronaldo to "new home"

WHAT HAPPENED? The saga is officially over. Following weeks of speculation about Ronaldo's potential move to Al-Nassr - the latest of which came from CBS Sports on Friday stating that he had already signed - his arrival has been made official by the Saudi club. The 37-year-old's brief time as a free agent has come to an end, with Al-Nassr revealing his acquisition on social media.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "History in the making," the club wrote in a Tweet. "This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home."

Al Nassr Chairman Musalli Al-Muammar added: "This deal is more than just writing a new historical chapter. This player is a higher example for all athletes and youth in the world, and with his presence in Al-Nassr, we will move forward to achieve more success for the club, Saudi sports, and future generations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While initial reports suggested Ronaldo's announcement would come after Al-Nassr's fixture against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, the club have made it official a day early. Initial rumours linked the Portuguese international to his new club back in November. However, CBS Sports since revealed that Ronaldo's official revelation was delayed until late December due to a lack of suitors emerging for his signature over the past week, putting an end to a near 20-year playing career at the elite level.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Al Nassr

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old will be unable to feature for his new side against Al-Khaleej having only signed a day earlier. He will undoubtedly be hoping to make his debut some time in January, though, with the club sure to confirm his first appearance nearer the time.