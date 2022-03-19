Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns continue their quest to finish as Champions League Group A leaders when they take on Al Hilal at Al Hilal Stadium on Saturday.

Having already qualified for the quarter-finals, the Brazilians now play for prestige to end this group phase campaign in style.

Even if they lose to Al Hilal, Masandawana will remain top of the table but could then drop to second spot if they are defeated in the final group game.

But to enhance their table-topping ambitions, the Tshwane giants are hunting for three points in Omdurman where their opponents Al Hilal are unbeaten this season.

Masandawana will be facing a team placed third in this group and keen to catch-up with second-placed Al Ahly.

Al Hilal have three points fewer than the Cairo giants and they need to win by a three-goal margin to dislodge Al Ahly from position two.

Squads & Team News

Sundowns welcome back midfielder Erwin Saavedra from an injury spell that has kept him out since February 29 when he was injured against Al Merreikh.

The Bolivian was expected to return to action last week against Al Ahly but was preserved to gain full fitness.

Doubtful for Saturday’s game is goalkeeper Denis Onyango as well as defender Mosa Lebusa, Rivaldo Coetzee, Gaston Sirino and Sphelele Mkhulise.

Gift Motupa is our injured and will play no part against Al Hilal.

Al Hilal will be missing the services of suspended midfielder Salah Aahmed.

The Sudanese giants will also not be having Malawi international Gerald Phiri who is injured.

Match Preview

Al Hilal and Sundowns both go into this match buoyed by winning their last games in this competition.

Al Hilal edged their Sudanese rivals Al Merreikh 1-0 last weekend in the Omdurman derby in what was their first win in this group.

Sundowns are also fired up after beating Al Ahly 1-0 at home to complete a double over the reigning African champions.

Also inspiring Masandawana is that they defeated Al Hilal 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

The two teams met again last season in the group phase with Sundowns winning 2-0 at home, before forcing a 0-0 draw away in Omdurman.