Akpom on target as PAOK defeat Lincoln Red in Europa Conference League

The attacker played a vital role to ensure his team collected maximum points to go second in Group F

Chuba Akpom inspired PAOK Thessaloniki to a 2-0 win over Lincoln Red Imps in the Europa Conference League match played at Victoria Stadium on Thursday.

The Nigeria-eligible forward struck on the stroke of half-time to give his team the lead before Alexandru Ionut Mitrita scored the second after the break.

Akpom's first chance came in the 17th minute. He managed to get into the danger zone, went past two defenders before unleashing a fierce strike but straight to the goalkeeper.

The visitors looked stronger when on the attack but the defenders kept their discipline to ensure they do not concede.

Another chance for the former Arsenal man came in the 36th minute when he raced clear but a last-ditch tackle by the defender saved the day for the hosts.

It looked like the two teams will go to the break without getting a goal, but in the second minute of added time, it changed. Lucas Taylor found Akpom who had no problem tapping in from close range.

The Greek outfit continued to push for another goal with Akpom coming close twice.

But it was his teammate who doubled the advantage in the 56th minute. The defenders failed to clear the ball in the danger zone and it fell to Ionut Mitrita who unleashed a fierce strike past the goalkeeper.

It was a goal that piled more pressure on the opponents and frustration was evident. Goalkeeper Lolo Soler had to be cautioned for alleged vulgar language that, on other occasions, would have seen him get a red card.

The custodian had to be alert to stop PAOK from getting a third goal in the 79th minute. Thomas Murg received a lofted pass in the area and looked set to hit the target, but Soler made a decent save to deny him.

It was the hosts who ended the game on a high. Joseph Chipolina beat his markers before unleashing a rocket, but with the goalkeeper well beaten, the ball crashed against the bar and bounced to safety.

PAOK are now second in Group F with maximum points, the same as leaders FC Copenhagen who have a superior goal difference after defeating Slovan Bratislava 3-1.