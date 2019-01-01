Ake distanced from Chelsea return as Bournemouth curb Drinkwater talk

The Cherries have seen two potential deals with the Blues mooted, but Eddie Howe is not expecting any comings or goings before the January deadline

Bournemouth have no intention of allowing Nathan Ake to return to Chelsea, or join any other club, while talk of a raid on Stamford Bridge for Danny Drinkwater has also been played down.

Two possible deals involving Premier League rivals have been mooted ahead of the January transfer deadline on Thursday.

Ake, who left Chelsea for Bournemouth as part of a £20 million ($26m) transfer in the summer of 2017, has been linked with a retracing of his steps to west London.

The versatile Dutch defender has impressed during his time with the Cherries and is said to be among those being targeted by Maurizio Sarri.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has, however, sought to bring an end to the speculation, telling reporters: "We love working with him and we think he has got outstanding attributes. He's getting better and better in his position.

"The speculation, as it has been all January for us, has been purely that, as with all our players.

"We've had no contact from any other club, so it's business as usual."

Having sought to rule out one potential departure to Chelsea, Howe has also distanced himself from rumours regarding a possible bid to bring in a player from the Blues.

England international midfielder Drinkwater is struggling for game time this season, having made just one substitute appearance in the Community Shield, and is expected to be on the move before the winter window shuts.

The Vitality Stadium may not be his next destination, though, with Howe saying: "From my perspective, we hope the majority of our business is done, if not all of it, but there's one game to go [before the transfer window closes].

"But you can't say with any certainty what will happen.

Article continues below

"We are very happy with the business we have done during this window but I have learnt not to give clear-cut answers in this situation as you may have to act in the last few hours.

"We hope our business is finished."

Bournemouth are in Premier League action against Chelsea on Wednesday evening.