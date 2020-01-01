Ajibade: Nigeria striker surpasses best-ever goal tally for Avaldsnes

The Nigeria striker had another fantastic showing for Lena Tyriberget's side as they were held by their hosts on Sunday

Rasheedat Ajibade scored the only goal for Avaldsness as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lyn in a Norwegian Toppserien game on Sunday.

The international made her 12th league start in the encounter but her effort was not enough to help her side claim their eighth win of the season.

Despite the draw, the forward was, however, able to surpass her personal best for the club, having managed only five goals in 22 matches on her maiden season for Lena Tyriberget's side.

The visitors made a fine start to the duel at Kringsja Kunstgress as the Nigerian brilliantly finished off Olaug Tvedten's effort in the 37th minute of the encounter in Oslo.

The hosts, however, did not allow the visitors' celebration to last as Mimmi Lofwenius Veum netted the equalizer from a rebound after Sofie Mykkeltveit Tunes' effort came off the post three minutes later.

The draw saw Avaldsnes sit in fourth on the Toppersien table after gathering 25 points from 12 games.

With a game in hand, they are now six points behind leaders Valerenga, after seven wins, four draws and two losses.

Ajibade featured for the duration as her 37th-minute strike meant that she has surpassed his best-ever goal tally in a single season with her sixth goal of the season in 12 outings for the club.

Ajibade has been at Avaldsnes Idrettssenter since December 2018 after joining the side from Nigerian side FC Robo and has found the back of the net 11 times in 34 league games.

After two back-to-back draws, the forward will hope to help Avaldsnes bounce back to victory when they face Kolbotn on October 3.