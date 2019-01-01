Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui to observe fasting against Tottenham Hotspur

The Morocco international will join Muslims around the world in fasting during Wednesday's Champions League game

wing-back Noussair Mazraoui has stated that he will fast during the second leg of their Uefa semi-final encounter against Hotspur.

Mazraoui is expected to play a part for the Sons of Gods as they seek to advance to the Champions League final for the first time since 1996 when they host Mauricio Pochettino's side at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Fitness expert Raymond Verheijen has warned Mazraoui and his compatriot Ziyech against fasting during the game but the 21-year-old is confident that his religious obligation will not affect his performance.

"I will be fasting. I'm used to it. Are you allowed to eat when you have to deliver a heavy effort? People have different opinions about that, but this is my choice," Mazraoui told Dutch outlet, Het Parool.

"I feel pretty energetic during the Ramadan. I don't feel it while playing football. On Wednesday we play at 9 pm. I can drink at 9.15 [after sunset]. If I'm playing, I can walk to the side to drink a sip. If I'm playing."

Mazraoui has started Ajax's last two games from the bench, including their Dutch Cup final against Willem II where he provided an assist and last Tuesday's clash against Tottenham in North London.

But he is not bothered about his limited playing time ahead of Wednesday's crucial fixture in Amsterdam.

"It's exactly like what the coach said. We have more than eleven players and we'll need everyone," he added.

Article continues below

"That's what you experience during the final end of the season. I've been suspended twice lately and I've missed a couple of games due to an injury. Therefore it's important."

Next month, Mazraoui's will be competing for their first title since 1976 in .

The Atlas Lions have been paired against Cote d'Ivoire, Namibia and in Group D.