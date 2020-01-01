Ajax provide injury update on Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan wideman will not be available for selection for the Dutch giants for a number of matches

Hakim Ziyech will be out of action for the "coming weeks" after it was confirmed by Amsterdam that he has suffered a tear in his calf muscle.

The international lasted 59 minutes during Sunday's 2-1 Eredivisie victory over Sparta Rotterdam and was replaced by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

The injury means he could miss the Last 32 Round game against . He will definitely be out of the club's important league matches before then.

Head coach Erik ten Hag revealed the following to Ajax's official website.

"It will be several weeks. It could heal quickly, but it might take a bit longer too. We have to wait and see," said the Ajax coach.

Ziyech's injury comes as a huge blow for Ajax who hold a six-point lead atop the Eredivisie standings.

The 26-year old has been a live wire for Ten Hag's men this term, contributing eight goals and 21 assists in 21 competitive games.