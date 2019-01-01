Ajax hit by De Jong injury blow ahead of Juve clash

The future Barcelona midfielder pulled up during Saturday's Eredivisie match, making him a doubt for the trip to Turin on Tuesday

appear to have suffered a major injury blow ahead of the second leg of their quarter-final against after Frenkie de Jong suffered an apparent hamstring injury against Excelsior.

Influential midfielder De Jong walked down the tunnel clutching the back of his leg inside the opening half hour of Saturday’s Eredivisie game, which Ajax led 1-0 through Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Dusan Tadic and Huntelaar added further goals before half-time but the bigger picture is not so rosy, with De Jong now looking a likely absentee for Tuesday's trip to Turin.

Ajax fans now face a nervous wait to find out the extent of their young star's injury, with the club yet to comment on De Jong.

Erik ten Hag’s side claimed a 1-1 draw at the Johan Cruyff ArenA this week, with David Neres cancelling out Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half opener.

De Jong established himself as one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football thanks to superb performances for club and country, and the 21-year-old will join at the end of this season in a deal worth €86million.

24. Vroege wissel #Ajax. Frenkie de Jong gaat naar de kant, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp vervangt hem. #ajaexc pic.twitter.com/aVoOHbPsub — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 13, 2019

The current season also saw him break into the set-up, where he has picked up seven caps to date since making his debut in September 2018.