'Ajax are the real ballers' - Twitter reacts as Dutch giants upstage Juventus

The visitors dominated play at the Allianz Stadium and grabbed a crucial win at the expense of Massimiliano Allegri's side

Football enthusiasts have resorted to social media to heap praise on after defeating 2-1 on Tuesday night to advance to the semi-final of the Uefa for the first time since 1997.

Donny van de Beek neutralised Cristiano Ronaldo's opener in the first half before Matthijs de Light scored the match-winning goal that propelled the visitors to the last-four stage with a 3-2 aggregate win in Turin.

Article continues below

Fans were particularly pleased by their doggedness and the team's collective display that helped them stun the Italian giants on their home ground.

Ajax Amsterdam! The youngsters tireless running, craft, guile and finishing have put the old lady to sleep. #JuveAjax — Ivan Dougan (@ivanlotti) April 16, 2019

Easy to say Ajax is the real deal now, but then they've faced an out-of-sorts and Juventus. Facing Man City or would be the defining moment. Again they might pull through seeing that both English clubs have draining domestic challenges to deal with. #UCL — Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) April 16, 2019

I swear Ajax is a cheat team. Those boys are just too good. #JuveAjax #UCL — Oh' Kelvin (@kelvinekerete) April 16, 2019

Ajax!!! What a team!! Great set of players #UCL — IbkSports (@IbkSports) April 16, 2019

Ajax dragging Juve out of UCL like#JuvAjax pic.twitter.com/s2IU3s5Ml6 — Positive Vibez❤💙 (@Mysterio192) April 16, 2019

Ronaldo did what he had to do. Ajax were just better as a unit. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 16, 2019

Major lesson from the Juventus vs Ajax match, "One tree cannot make a forest". Team win games, not individuals. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 16, 2019