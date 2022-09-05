The design features a unique pattern which adorns the exterior of the Daily Paper's New York store

You're guaranteed something special whenever Ajax has a new release announcement, and the 2022-23 Champions League pre-match collection is no different. Like the 2022-23 Ajax third kit, the gear is designed in collaboration with Dutch fashion brand Daily Paper to showcase and celebrate the diversity of Amsterdam.

At the heart of each item's design is the East African beadwork in Pan-African colours of red, green and black, which champions multiculturalism and the inclusivity of the Dutch capital. The intricate dotted pattern creates a monogram print, a nod to the iconic architecture of gables you'll find in the Netherlands.

The universal colourway speaks to the many multi-cultures in and around the sport and unifies people championing diversity and inclusion.

Ajax will debut the pre-match collection when they play against Glasgow Rangers in the Champions League on September 7.

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match collection price & how to buy

The Ajax 2022-23 pre-match collection was launched on September 5 and will be available to buy from adidas in October. But, you can pre-order items from the Ajax club store and the Daily Paper web store now. Here's a look at all the items available:

Men's Ajax 2022-23 pre-match jersey

Get it from the Ajax club store for £55.00

Women's Ajax 2022-23 pre-match jersey

Get it from the Ajax club store for £55.00

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match anthem jacket

Get it from the Ajax club store for £85.00

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match hoodie

Get it from the Ajax club store for £110.00

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match tracksuit top

Get it from the Ajax club store for £63.00

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match tracksuit bottoms

Get it from the Ajax club store for £50.00

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match warm-up top

Get it from the Ajax club store for £90.00