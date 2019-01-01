Aissata Traore scores first career hat-trick as Besiktas crush Fatih Vatanspor

The Mali international took her tally to four goals his season to help Besiktas maintain their lead in the Turkish topflight

Aissata Traore scored her first career hat-trick in 's 8-1 thrashing of Fatih Vatanspor in Sunday's Turkish Bayanlar Ligi fixture.

The Malian international joined the Istanbul-based outfit from Malian side Super Lionness on a season-long loan deal in February and has been impressive since her arrival in .

After a 3-1 defeat at ALG Spor, Mutlucan Zavotcu's ladies returned to winning ways as they thrashed their visitors at the Beşiktaş Municipality Ismet Inonu Stadium.

A hat-trick from Traore plus strikes from Emine Ece Esen, Arzu Karabulut, Gizem Gonultas, Ayse Sevval and Gamze Kocer ensured the hosts earned their 14th win this season.

The Malian now boasts of four goals and three assists in five appearances for the Black and Whites.

With the triumph, Besiktas remain on top with 33 points from 15 games - tied on points with Konak Belediyespor but seperated on goals difference.

They will hope to keep their title dreams alive when they face Amedspor in their next league fixture on April 12, 2019.