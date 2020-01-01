AIFF to consider U-20 league next season

The All Football Federation (AIFF) will consider organizing a U-20 football league within the Indian football calendar next season.

In an executive committee meeting chaired by AIFF president Praful Patel and held via video conferencing on Thursday, the Indian FA came to the conclusion that it won't be possible to host the AIFF Youth Leagues this season due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The boys who would have played U-18 league this year will then get the opportunity to showcase their performance in the U-20 League.

Senior Vice President Mr. Subrata Dutta, AIFF General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das, Vice Presidents Mr. Manvendra Singh, Mr. Larsing Ming, Mr. KMI Mather and all other Executive Committee members attended the meeting. Leave of absence granted to Vice-President Mr. Subash Chopra and AIFF Treasurer Mr. Z A Thakur

Mr. Chirag Tanna, General Manager, FSDL attended the meeting as an invitee. AIFF Technical Director Mr. Isac Doru was also present.