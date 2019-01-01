Super Cup 2019: FC Goa's Sergio Lobera - Chennai City play good football

The former Barcelona assistant feels that the team with the right balance between defence and attack will be the one emerging victorious on Tuesday

head coach Sergio Lobera is expecting a difficult game against champions Chennai City in the 2019 Super Cup semifinal on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium.

Before the game, he said, "Tomorrow (Tuesday) we will be facing the current champions of the I-League and the team who beat the current ISL ( ) champions . They display some good football and it will be a tough game."

Both teams have multiple Spanish players who they depend on for creation and scoring of goals. Goa's Ferran Corominas and Chennai's Pedro Manzi are the top scorers in their respective leagues.

"They have a few Spanish players. It's a team that is balanced and very well organised. Sometimes you can see some similarities and looking at the way they play, I think tomorrow the fans will see a great game," the FC Goa coach also admitted that he has been following Chennai City since long.

"My job is to follow them, to be aware about all the teams in and not only in the ISL. I have been following this team for a very long time and they have been doing well."

Lobera will be without the services of midfielder Edu Bedia who will miss the game due to a suspension. "Edu Bedia is an important player for us. Him missing out and with (Ahmed) Jahouh not in the squad, there is a hole there but we are confident of finding a solution.

"Tomorrow we will field a competitive side and we will try to make it to the final without making excuses of missing one or two players," he stated.

Sergio Lobera stressed that it will be very important to maintain a proper balance in their style of play in order to counter that of the opponent.

"They have good attacking players who are very tricky. Nestor (Gordillo), Sandro (Rodriguez) and (Pedro) Manzi have a good understanding between themselves. In this game, it is important to keep a balance between defense and attack. The team who finds that balance better will be the one who will get the victory," he said.

Chennai City have placed a lot of trust on their Indian contingent as well and it has given them an edge of their competitiors in the I-League. They have struck the right balance but Lobera isn't concerned about the nationality of the players.

"I think with regard to the nationality of the players in any position, what matters is the way it works out. If the team doesn't work out as a group, they are going to struggle. It doesn't matter who plays in defence, midfield or attack - whether a foreigner or Indian players," he opined.

"I think we have to stick to our idea of football, hopefully not to look at the strong points of other teams, and fight them."