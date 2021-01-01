AIFF Players' Status Committee validates Nongdamba Naorem's contract with ATK Mohun Bagan

The committee has rejected ATK Mohun Bagan's claim of getting a compensation from Kerala Blasters over the transfer of Nongdamba Naorem...

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Players' Status Committee has rejected ATK Mohun Bagan's claim of the transfer agreement of Nongdamba Naorem between them and Kerala Blasters be void.

The Kolkata club had appealed to the AIFF that the transfer agreement between the two clubs be void as they claimed that the agreement was subject to the passing of the medical test by the player.

The committee stated in their decision that it was the obligation of the new club, in this case, ATK Mohun Bagan to do the necessary medical test of the footballer, a rule that is mentioned in FIFA regulations. They also stated that the contract between the two parties was totally valid as per jurisprudence of CAS and FIFA.

Both parties can still appeal against the decision within the next 10 days as per article 13.5 of the AIFF Players' Status Committee's rules.

Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan had entered into an agreement were Nongdamba Noarem would join the Mariners on a loan deal until the end of the season and Subha Ghosh would join the Yellows on a multi-year, permanent contract in the mid-season transfer window. However, Naorem was found to be carrying a ligament injury and that prompted Bagan to claim that the transfer agreement with Blasters for Ghosh as void.

Earlier, the Players' Status Committee had also directed the player registration department of the AIFF to register Subha Ghosh as a player of Kerala Blasters.

Naorem made his ISL debut in Blasters' season opener against ATK Mohun Bagan. He thereafter appeared in two more matches before falling out of favour with then coach Kibu Vicuna. In the previous season though, the Manipuri winger had a stellar outing in the I-League with Mohun Bagan where he was on loan from Blasters.

Naorem had played 16 matches in the Green and Maroon shirt scoring two goals and was an integral part of the Mariners' I-League winning campaign.