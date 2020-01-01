AIFF & Pearson join hands to provide BTEC International Level 3 sport qualifications

The qualification will support the progression into higher education or employment in the local or international sports and leisure industries...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) has partnered with Pearson, a leading global education company, to offer BTEC International Level 3 qualifications which are designed to provide pathways into a career in sports.

The qualifications are recognized internationally by governments, industry and higher education institutions and support learners’ progression into the workplace, further augmented in via joint qualifications of AIFF certified Diplomas, Graduate and Post Graduate University Degrees.

The curriculum has been created by Pearson with real-life content from Football Club across five career pathways - Sport, Fitness, Coaching & Development, Sport Business & Management, Sports Facilities Operations and Management.

Praful Patel, President of AIFF, was jubilant after introducing the course, the first of its kind in India.

"We are proud to announce that for the first time in India, high school students, college students and postgraduates will have the opportunity to learn from the best in global sports and global education and gain internationally recognized vocational education training across a wide spectrum of career-focused sports courses such as sports psychology, sports journalism, sports nutrition, sports performance analysis, sports development, sports business, sports facilities, operations and many others. This will help them better understand and experience career pathways and provide our nation with well-trained and internationally certified young professionals," stated Patel.

Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary of AIFF added, "Young learners aged 16 and above, wishing to pursue and make progress in their careers will acquire up-to-date industry knowledge, skills and behaviours that open doors to a range of exciting careers in sport. Building on Liverpool FC's experience as a major sports employer, the BTEC programs will ensure that learners have their learning brought to life in real-world sports contexts."

These programs give an advantage to those who are seeking internationally accepted qualifications in sports with the intention of working or studying further in the global sports industry.

Eligibility for applying

All potential students who are 16 and above are eligible to apply for all qualifications irrespective of their stream of study or education board.

Admission process in 3 Steps

1. Visit the education platform at www.edu-aiff.com and review the qualification options.

2. Fill in your contact details and have the program counsellor call you within 24 hours.

3. The Admission Letter will be generated and emailed after ensuring that the applicant's aspirations match the qualification outcome.