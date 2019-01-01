Ahmed Hegazi points out West Bromwich Albion's target for 2018-19 season

The Baggies are currently fourth in the Championship and are within the playoff zone to compete for a return to the English topflight

West Bromwich Albion are focused on achieving their target for 2018-19 campaign which is to gain promotion to the Premier League, according to Ahmed Hegazi.

The Baggies were relegated from the elite division last season and are making significant progress to secure an immediate return.

Their promotion bid received a massive boost after a 1-0 away win at Stoke City that sealed their 15th league victory of the season and put them five points adrift of second-placed Norwich City for an automatic promotion.

The Egyptian who has made himself a mainstay in Darren Moore's team with 26 outings in the Championship this term has urged his teammates to keep working and avoid conceding goals at this crucial stage of the season.

“Promotion for the club, for the players, for the staff, for the fans – promotion is the target," Hegazi told club website.

"Everyone in the club wants it and we must keep working. Automatic promotion is the best way to achieve this but we have to fight until we do it.

“It’s a very, very tough league. Any team can beat any team. It’s not easy for anyone to play every game. It’s one of the five best leagues in the world and one of the toughest. You have to keep going.

“Lately I think the team is doing very well. We perform well in all the games we play; sometimes the result does not come but we keep working and keep going and as long as we do this, the results will come.

“We know we have to keep clean sheets over the second half of the season and we have spoken about this a lot. If we can achieve this, it would make the run-in easier for us.

“We are trying to give the team the chance to play. We have got very good attacking players and by bringing the ball out from the back we are trying to give them the best chance possible to show their qualities.

“Sometimes we get punished with this system but we will keep working at it and I feel we’re doing better all the time."

The Egypt international also discussed his partnerships with Craig Dawson and the duo of Kyle Bartley, Tosin Adarabioyo who arrived at the Hawthorns last summer.

“I feel very comfortable when Craig and I play together. We have carried on from last season and Craig has been good for me with his experience of the team and the club over eight seasons now,” he continued.

“He has helped me a lot and that has helped us play well together, but I have to say the boys we have added this season are doing very well too.

“With Kyle and Tosin, I feel any one of us can play in any combination; the relationship between us all is good. I don’t think it is just a case of Craig and I doing well; I feel we all are.”

West Brom are the joint highest scoring team in second-tier league alongside leaders Leeds United [61]. And they host ninth-placed Nottingham Forest for Tuesday's Championship fixture.