Aguero's father admits to Arsenal & Chelsea interest before Barcelona call was made

The experienced Argentine striker has joined La Liga giants as a free agent, with opportunities to remain in England passed up

Sergio Aguero's father has revealed that Arsenal and Chelsea expressed interest in signing his son before a deal was agreed to join Barcelona as a free agent.

The 33-year-old frontman has departed Manchester City's as the club's all-time leading scorer, with the experienced Argentine opting to run down his contract.

Opportunities were there for a prolific presence to remain in England, but they were passed up in favour of joining fellow countryman Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

What has been said?

Leonel Del Castillo has told Radio La Red of Aguero's decision to head for Catalunya: "He is happy right now after signing for Barcelona. I see him happy.

"He didn’t know what was going to happen with his future. There were several clubs interested in signing him.

"Arsenal were interested in him and Chelsea to the last minute.

"If he didn’t stay in England, it was going to be Italy or Spain.

"He’s been friends with Lionel Messi since they were 15 and they’ve always talked.

"It looks like Messi is going to stay at Barcelona so they’re going to play together."

The bigger picture

Aguero registered 260 goals for City through 390 appearances.

Those efforts helped the Blues to five Premier League titles, six League Cup triumphs and an FA Cup win.

European glory proved elusive, with the South American's spell at the Etihad Stadium coming to a disappointing end as defeat was suffered in the 2021 Champions League final.

Article continues below

He will get further shots at that prize with Barca, as the Liga giants seek to piece together a competitive squad.

Aguero has been joined at Camp Nou by former City team-mate Eric Garcia, with the promise there for more arrivals to come as Barca continue to be heavily linked with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Further reading