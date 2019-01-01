Aguero the 'legend' leaves Man City boss Guardiola lost for words

The Argentine striker, who is the Blues' all-time leading scorer, recorded another crucial goal in a Premier League title bid during a trip to Burnley

Sergio Aguero has been branded a “legend” and “incredible” by Pep Guardiola, with the boss running out of superlatives for a star striker.

The international has been a model of consistency throughout his time in English football.

He has already become City’s all-time leading scorer, with a remarkable tally of 230 goals to date.

Of those, 163 have come in the Premier League, with the fabled 20-goal mark reached in five successive seasons.

Aguero has recorded many vital efforts for City down the years, and his most recent is another to slip seamlessly into that category.

The 30-year-old’s solitary strike during a trip to Burnley on Sunday has returned the defending English champions to the top of the table and kept their fate in their own hands.

Guardiola initially struggled for the words to describe the South American when quizzed on his importance after a testing trip to Turf Moor, saying: “He is a legend.”

The Catalan coach added: “He does that all the time, he scores important goals all the time, he is an incredible player.”

While Aguero was the match-winner once again for City, their title surge is the result of collective strength being shown.

Guardiola has been quick to acknowledge that.

Key men such as Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho have picked up untimely injuries of late, but the Blues have always found cover and got the job done in domestic competition.

“This was so, so important, it is not easy, especially after our defeat against [in the ],” Guardiola added on a run of Premier League victories that has been stretched to 12 games.

“Our reaction has been outstanding, overwhelming, without Kevin De Bruyne, without Fernandinho and come here and play the way we played.

“With just two games to go. It is tough for , it is tough for us.

“With 91, 92 points, to still not be champions… you may see a team win the league with 100 points again, but the team finishing second with 95 or 97 points, I don’t think that will happen.”

City have moved onto 92 points for the season, with Liverpool one off the pace.

The Citizens could be back in second place by the time they take to the field against Leicester on May 6, with Jurgen Klopp’s side once again up first in the next round of games as they head to Newcastle on Saturday.