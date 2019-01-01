Aguero reaches Man City milestone in Chelsea thrashing

The Argentina international scored twice early on against Maurizio Sarri's men to write yet another chapter in the history books

Sergio Aguero became just the sixth player to register 200 goal involvements with a single club in the Premier League after scoring Manchester City’s third goal against Chelsea on Sunday.

After Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side, Aguero notched City’s second, third and fifth goals to take his tally to 17 in the league this campaign.

City would go on to thrash Chelsea 6-0, returning to the top of the Premier League on goal difference ahead of Liverpool, albeit having played a game more than the Merseysiders.

The goals were Aguero’s 158th, 159th and 160th Premier League strikes in a City shirt, to go along with his 41 assists.

It means the Argentina striker becomes just the 10th player to register 200 goal involvements in the Premier League and the sixth to do so at just one club.

Manchester United duo Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs, Arsenal’s Thierry Henry, Chelsea’s Frank Lampard and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard are the other players to reach that landmark at one team.

Aguero is into his eighth season at City since joining from Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £35 million ($45.3m) in the summer of 2011.

Only twice has he failed to score 20 Premier League goals or more in a single season, a remarkable show of consistency from a player central to City’s glittering period of success over recent years.

Article continues below

13' | ⚽️

19' | ⚽️



Sergio Aguero becomes the 10th player to register 200 goal involvements in the history of the Premier League. 🙌 #MCICHE pic.twitter.com/rnLmzjOmqW — Goal (@goal) February 10, 2019

Aguero has won three Premier League titles, three EFL Cups and two Community Shields in a City shirt. He looks likely to add to his medal haul this season too with Guardiola’s men already through to the Carabao Cup final, the FA Cup fifth round and the last 16 of the Champions League.

In November 2017 Aguero scored his 178th goal for City in all competitions to break Eric Brooks’ 77-year-old record and become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. His treble against Chelsea on Sunday took his tally to 220 goals in 299 career appearances.