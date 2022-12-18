WATCH: Aguero gets to lift World Cup as retired Argentina striker joins in World Cup celebrations

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero joined in the celebrations after La Albiceleste beat France on penalties to lift the 2022 World Cup.

Aguero forced to retire at 33

Linked up with team in Qatar

Joined in celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina have been busy celebrating their World Cup triumph after beating France on penalties in Qatar. Former striker Aguero has joined in with the team and was handed the chance to lift the World Cup for the first time. Aguero scored 42 goals in 101 appearances for the national team before he was forced to hang up his boots in 2021 due to a heart condition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero is not the first player to join in celebrations after not playing in a match and he was spotted "going full John Terry" after the game by none other than, you guessed it, John Terry. However, he was lacking a few key items, according to the former Chelsea captain.

WHAT NEXT? Argentina will continue celebrating after lifting the World Cup for the third time in their history, after also winning the title in 1978 and 1986. The Albiceleste will be aiming to defend their title in 2026 when the tournament is held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.