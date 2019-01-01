Aguero involved in car accident on way to Manchester City training

The forward walked away unscathed from the incident ahead of this weekend's match against Crystal Palace

Sergio Aguero was involved in a car accident on the way to training on Wednesday morning.

The Argentinian forward was en route to the Etihad Campus facility centre when he was involved in the crash.

Aguero walked away unscathed from the accident, though the striker's Range Rover was not so lucky as the car had severe damage to the front right wheel.

The forward did not require any medical treatment following the crash, which was deemed to be nothing serious ahead of this weekend's match against .

Wednesday's incident isn't the first involving Aguero and automobile accidents, with the forward having previously been involved in another accident two years ago.

Aguero was a passenger in a taxi in Amsterdam at the time before the vehicle struck a pole, causing broken ribs for the Manchester City star.

The striker had been the recipient of some time off during the international break, as he was not included in 's squad to take on and due to an unspecified injury.

The 31-year-old forward has once again been in fine form for the defending Premier League champions this season, as he is currently level with 's Tammy Abraham atop the league's goalscoring charts through eight matches played.

Both Aguero and Abraham have netted eight goals each this campaign, with Manchester City currently sitting second in the league eight points behind unblemished and one point ahead of third-place .

Aguero has appeared in one of Manchester City's two games, featuring in a 2-0 win over while sitting out the club's 3-0 thrashing of to start the competition.

Manchester City are set to face Crystal Palace this weekend as the club looks to regain a bit of momentum lost in a 2-0 defeat to just before the international break.

After that, the focus will turn back towards the Champions League and a match against Italian side .

Atalanta currently sit bottom of the group with zero points through two games, while both Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk sit on three points through those two matches.