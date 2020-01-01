Aguero draws level with Henry as top overseas goalscorer in Premier League history

The Argentina international scored his 175th goal in England's top flight against Aston Villa on Sunday, equaling the former Gunners great

’s Sergio Aguero has drawn level with hero Thierry Henry as the leading non-English born goalscorer in Premier League history, in scoring his 175th in the competition.

The international equaled the Frenchman’s tally in City’s match with on Sunday evening.

Henry scored his goals in 258 appearances over two spells for the Gunners, while Aguero was playing his 255th match for the Manchester side since his arrival from in 2011.

Aguero is now only two goals behind the Premier League’s third all-time top scorer, former midfielder, and current Blues boss Frank Lampard, and 12 behind Andrew Cole, who once starred for City’s fierce rivals .

The 31-year-old has some way to go to overhaul the other two players ahead of him, who both scored more than 200 goals in their time in the league.

Wayne Rooney, another former United man, has 208, while Alan Shearer is top of the charts, banging in 260 in for and .

Rooney will harbour a desire that he can add to his tally as he’s currently a player-coach for in the Championship, hoping to help mastermind a return to the top table.

More to follow..