Agent claims Man City & Chelsea interest in Colombian star Rodriguez

The agent of promising Colombian winger Emerson Rodriguez claims his client has attracted interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.

The talented 21-year-old forward is currently turning out in his homeland for Millonarios.

Admiring glances are being shot in his direction from England, with Rodriguez's representative also talking him up to potential Serie A suitors.

What has been said?

Diego Carannante manages the career of Genk defender Daniel Munoz, who was linked with a move to Italy over the summer, and has told Fiorentina.it when asked who La Viola should be interested in: "In addition to Munoz, if we talk about right-hand side, I would propose to Fiorentina the profile of Andres Roman of the Millonarios, also called up by the Colombian national team and six months ago was one step away from Boca Juniors.

"As a winger I would recommend Emerson Rodriguez Rivaldo, a Colombian born in 2001, also owned by the Millonarios of Bogota and already viewed by City and Chelsea."

Is Rodriguez destined to head for Europe?

The youngster is only 38 games into his career at Millonarios, but has caught the eye across those outings.

He has registered six goals and as many assists through his competitive appearances, with the intention being to increase that end product with greater experience.

It could be that a European heavyweight snaps up his potential at some stage, with his progress clearly being monitored.

City and Chelsea would, however, appear to have little need for Rodriguez at present.

Pep Guardiola has the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish on his books, while Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz are competing for attacking berths at Stamford Bridge.

